Capital Goods stocks rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 159.29 points or 0.48% at 33642.7 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.65%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.95%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 0.95%),Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 0.83%),SKF India Ltd (up 0.64%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ABB India Ltd (up 0.62%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.58%), Polycab India Ltd (up 0.47%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 0.38%), and Thermax Ltd (up 0.37%).

On the other hand, Schaeffler India Ltd (down 1.21%), AIA Engineering Ltd (down 1.2%), and Timken India Ltd (down 1.09%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 74.11 or 0.12% at 60427.38.

The Nifty 50 index was up 34.6 points or 0.19% at 18026.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 12.41 points or 0.04% at 28983.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 6.77 points or 0.07% at 9034.22.

On BSE,1618 shares were trading in green, 1252 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

