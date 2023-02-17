Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 119.16 points or 0.58% at 20634.65 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.69%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.97%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.76%),Vedanta Ltd (up 0.57%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.46%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.37%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.26%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.28%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.18%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 87.95 or 0.14% at 61231.56.

The Nifty 50 index was down 32.5 points or 0.18% at 18003.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 49.9 points or 0.18% at 28162.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.31 points or 0.15% at 8884.44.

On BSE,1503 shares were trading in green, 1204 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

