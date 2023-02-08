Industrials shares edge lower

Industrials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Industrials index falling 6.35 points or 0.09% at 7029.19 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Centum Electronics Ltd (down 7.51%), Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd (down 3.98%),Bharat Dynamics Ltd (down 3.77%),United Drilling Tools Ltd (down 2.99%),Power Mech Projects Ltd (down 2.96%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Steel Exchange India Ltd (down 2.9%), KEI Industries Ltd (down 2.88%), Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd (down 2.41%), Sadbhav Engineering Ltd (down 2.33%), and Huhtamaki India Ltd (down 2.18%).

On the other hand, Kriti Industries (India) Ltd (up 14.81%), TD Power Systems Ltd (up 9.37%), and Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (up 7.84%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 401.72 or 0.67% at 60687.76.

The Nifty 50 index was up 146.25 points or 0.83% at 17867.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 194.16 points or 0.69% at 28150.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 63.84 points or 0.72% at 8877.63.

On BSE,1948 shares were trading in green, 1455 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

