Capital Goods shares fall

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index falling 67.62 points or 0.2% at 33438.54 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Schaeffler India Ltd (down 2.95%), Thermax Ltd (down 2.66%),Finolex Cables Ltd (down 1.96%),SKF India Ltd (down 1.14%),Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 1.01%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were AIA Engineering Ltd (down 0.91%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 0.88%), Siemens Ltd (down 0.62%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 0.37%), and Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 0.32%).

On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.76%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 1.43%), and Timken India Ltd (up 1.42%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 130.51 or 0.21% at 61549.47.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.45 points or 0.17% at 18275.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 167.52 points or 0.58% at 28890.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.19 points or 0.29% at 8943.35.

On BSE,1899 shares were trading in green, 1517 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)