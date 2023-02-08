Alkem Laboratories Ltd soars 2.64%, Gains for third straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3150.45, up 2.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.48% in last one year as compared to a 2.17% jump in NIFTY and a 9.55% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12191.4, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 49700 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 36.48 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

