Reliance Industries Ltd Spikes 2.16%, S&P BSE Energy index Rises 1.75%

Reliance Industries Ltd rose 2.16% today to trade at Rs 2439.9. The S&P BSE Energy index is up 1.75% to quote at 7628.16. The index is up 15.2 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased 1.89% and Selan Explorations Technology Ltd added 1.11% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 24.82 % over last one year compared to the 52.45% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Reliance Industries Ltd has added 16.79% over last one month compared to 15.2% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 7.73% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 67626 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.7 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2446.9 on 06 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1830 on 29 Jan 2021.

