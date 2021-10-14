Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 324.21 points or 1.53% at 21529.54 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 5.64%), Vedanta Ltd (up 4.66%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.01%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.56%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.46%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.12%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.09%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.79%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.51%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 0.42%), moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 366.47 or 0.6% at 61103.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 117.05 points or 0.64% at 18278.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 194.05 points or 0.65% at 29949.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 80.36 points or 0.87% at 9329.99.

On BSE,1782 shares were trading in green, 971 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)