Mindtree Ltd Surges 8.32%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Gains 2.26%

Mindtree Ltd has added 20.02% over last one month compared to 2.38% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 4.91% rise in the SENSEX

Mindtree Ltd gained 8.32% today to trade at Rs 4726.2. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 2.26% to quote at 35585.58. The index is up 2.38 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Wipro Ltd increased 7.2% and Mphasis Ltd added 5.67% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 59.49 % over last one year compared to the 49.8% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mindtree Ltd has added 20.02% over last one month compared to 2.38% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 4.91% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 41595 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 76641 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4799.55 on 14 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1264.25 on 16 Oct 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)