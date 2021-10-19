Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 469.57 points or 1.72% at 27829.16 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 3.19%), Schaeffler India Ltd (up 2.59%),Siemens Ltd (up 2.04%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.74%),GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.51%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.08%), Thermax Ltd (up 0.99%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 0.94%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 0.88%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.83%).

On the other hand, Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 1.57%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 0.97%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.79%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 367.23 or 0.59% at 62132.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 102.8 points or 0.56% at 18579.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 240.96 points or 0.8% at 30341.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 75.83 points or 0.81% at 9467.3.

On BSE,1744 shares were trading in green, 1032 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

