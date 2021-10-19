Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Falls 2.19%

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has lost 4.86% over last one month compared to 13.7% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 5.3% rise in the SENSEX

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd lost 2.19% today to trade at Rs 462.7. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.4% to quote at 46508.35. The index is up 13.7 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd decreased 1.12% and Blue Star Ltd lost 0.38% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 91.73 % over last one year compared to the 53.69% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has lost 4.86% over last one month compared to 13.7% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 5.3% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6825 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 90719 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 512.05 on 16 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 277.6 on 16 Oct 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)