Vaibhav Global Ltd Slides 1.45%

Vaibhav Global Ltd has lost 18.15% over last one month compared to 6.66% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.69% rise in the SENSEX

Vaibhav Global Ltd fell 1.45% today to trade at Rs 573.05. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.14% to quote at 44425.52. The index is up 6.66 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Orient Electric Ltd decreased 1.38% and Whirlpool of India Ltd lost 0.93% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 82.77 % over last one year compared to the 49.77% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 3266 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 26205 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1057.7 on 10 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 378 on 04 Nov 2020.

