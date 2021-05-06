Agro Tech Foods Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Morepen Laboratories Ltd, Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd and Bandhan Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 May 2021.

Agro Tech Foods Ltd lost 5.87% to Rs 993.45 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 16237 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4347 shares in the past one month.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 58.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd tumbled 4.95% to Rs 82.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 63106 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56890 shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd fell 4.26% to Rs 52.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38091 shares in the past one month.

Bandhan Bank Ltd slipped 4.24% to Rs 298.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

