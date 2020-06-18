Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit declines 54.57% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Geecee Ventures standalone net profit declines 87.57% in the December 2019 quarter
Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit declines 87.42% in the December 2019 quarter
SVP Global Ventures consolidated net profit rises 110.92% in the December 2019 quarter
Balaxi Ventures consolidated net profit rises 111.59% in the March 2020 quarter
CESC Ventures consolidated net profit declines 67.04% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 88.97% to Rs 6.33 croreNet profit of Geecee Ventures declined 54.57% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 88.97% to Rs 6.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 55.54% to Rs 16.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 70.23% to Rs 44.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 150.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.3357.41 -89 44.81150.51 -70 OPM %47.3914.93 -46.8927.47 - PBDT3.548.72 -59 22.0347.36 -53 PBT3.018.22 -63 19.8745.38 -56 NP2.936.45 -55 16.1036.21 -56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU