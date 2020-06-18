Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit declines 54.57% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 88.97% to Rs 6.33 crore

Net profit of Geecee Ventures declined 54.57% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 88.97% to Rs 6.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.54% to Rs 16.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 70.23% to Rs 44.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 150.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

6.3357.4144.81150.5147.3914.9346.8927.473.548.7222.0347.363.018.2219.8745.382.936.4516.1036.21

