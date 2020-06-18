JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 14.81% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 10.48% to Rs 387.29 crore

Net profit of Lumax Industries rose 14.81% to Rs 16.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.48% to Rs 387.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 432.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.73% to Rs 71.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 103.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.50% to Rs 1601.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1851.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales387.29432.65 -10 1601.591851.45 -14 OPM %8.697.10 -9.858.27 - PBDT33.7337.46 -10 155.28158.37 -2 PBT17.3918.49 -6 91.7398.08 -6 NP16.3614.25 15 71.90103.79 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 19:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU