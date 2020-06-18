Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 14.81% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.48% to Rs 387.29 crore

Net profit of Lumax Industries rose 14.81% to Rs 16.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.48% to Rs 387.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 432.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.73% to Rs 71.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 103.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.50% to Rs 1601.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1851.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

