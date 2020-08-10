Caplin Point Laboratories standalone net profit declines 30.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.64% to Rs 119.73 crore

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories declined 30.08% to Rs 42.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 60.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.64% to Rs 119.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 140.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.119.73140.2747.9841.6861.4578.3956.0274.0342.0260.10

