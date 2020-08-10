JUST IN
Business Standard

Caplin Point Laboratories standalone net profit declines 30.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.64% to Rs 119.73 crore

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories declined 30.08% to Rs 42.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 60.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.64% to Rs 119.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 140.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales119.73140.27 -15 OPM %47.9841.68 -PBDT61.4578.39 -22 PBT56.0274.03 -24 NP42.0260.10 -30

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 12:58 IST

