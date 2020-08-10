M M Rubber Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
M M Rubber Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter
M M Forgings consolidated net profit declines 51.10% in the December 2019 quarter
M&M receives affirmation in credit ratings from India Ratings and Research
M&M Financial board to decide rights issue terms on 18 July
M&M board considers $32 mln infusion in SsangYong Motor
-
Sales decline 63.93% to Rs 2.94 croreNet loss of M M Rubber Co reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.93% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.948.15 -64 OPM %-31.638.47 -PBDT-0.940.55 PL PBT-1.030.46 PL NP-1.030.46 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU