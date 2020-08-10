Tirth Plastic reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.06 croreNet Loss of Tirth Plastic reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.060 0 0.060 0 OPM %-683.330 --683.330 - PBDT-0.31-0.07 -343 -0.31-0.07 -343 PBT-0.31-0.07 -343 -0.31-0.07 -343 NP-0.31-0.07 -343 -0.31-0.07 -343
