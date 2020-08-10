Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit declines 65.21% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 54.79% to Rs 332.48 crore

Net profit of Cochin Shipyard declined 65.21% to Rs 41.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 119.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 54.79% to Rs 332.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 735.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.332.48735.444.9519.1768.99197.1856.87185.0541.43119.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)