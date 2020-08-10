Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit declines 65.21% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 54.79% to Rs 332.48 croreNet profit of Cochin Shipyard declined 65.21% to Rs 41.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 119.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 54.79% to Rs 332.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 735.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales332.48735.44 -55 OPM %4.9519.17 -PBDT68.99197.18 -65 PBT56.87185.05 -69 NP41.43119.07 -65
