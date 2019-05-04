JUST IN
Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 54.04% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 27.56% to Rs 218.72 crore

Net profit of Morepen Laboratories rose 54.04% to Rs 10.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.56% to Rs 218.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 171.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.50% to Rs 28.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.72% to Rs 768.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 606.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales218.72171.46 28 768.54606.51 27 OPM %9.9410.31 -8.7910.64 - PBDT21.8517.17 27 69.0963.91 8 PBT10.706.78 58 29.1929.59 -1 NP10.496.81 54 28.8529.59 -3

