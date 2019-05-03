Hindustan Unilever standalone net profit rises 13.84% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.95% to Rs 9809.00 crore

Net profit of rose 13.84% to Rs 1538.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1351.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.95% to Rs 9809.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9003.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.26% to Rs 6036.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5237.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.01% to Rs 37660.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 33926.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

