Hindustan Unilever standalone net profit rises 13.84% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.95% to Rs 9809.00 croreNet profit of Hindustan Unilever rose 13.84% to Rs 1538.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1351.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.95% to Rs 9809.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9003.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.26% to Rs 6036.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5237.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.01% to Rs 37660.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 33926.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales9809.009003.00 9 37660.0033926.00 11 OPM %23.6622.75 -22.9321.45 - PBDT2432.002144.00 13 9273.007825.00 19 PBT2298.002016.00 14 8749.007347.00 19 NP1538.001351.00 14 6036.005237.00 15
