Shukra Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit declines 84.04% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 20.42% to Rs 2.30 crore

Net profit of Shukra Pharmaceuticals declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.42% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.302.89 -20 OPM %12.6112.80 -PBDT0.510.46 11 PBT0.050.09 -44 NP0.030.05 -40

Wed, February 15 2023. 07:39 IST

