Shukra Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.42% to Rs 2.30 crore

Net profit of Shukra Pharmaceuticals declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.42% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.302.8912.6112.800.510.460.050.090.030.05

