Datiware Maritime Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Datiware Maritime Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit declines 38.31% in the September 2022 quarter
Waterbase consolidated net profit rises 31.25% in the September 2022 quarter
Prabhhans Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the September 2022 quarter
BKV Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 23.68% to Rs 0.47 croreNet Loss of Datiware Maritime Infra reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.68% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.470.38 24 OPM %-17.02-68.42 -PBDT-0.18-0.37 51 PBT-0.23-0.42 45 NP-0.23-0.42 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU