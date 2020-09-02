Caprihans India standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.99% to Rs 57.27 crore

Net profit of Caprihans India rose 100.00% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.99% to Rs 57.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 69.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.57.2769.835.263.623.753.252.922.342.321.16

