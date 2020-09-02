Caprihans India standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 17.99% to Rs 57.27 crore

Net profit of Caprihans India rose 100.00% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.99% to Rs 57.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 69.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales57.2769.83 -18 OPM %5.263.62 -PBDT3.753.25 15 PBT2.922.34 25 NP2.321.16 100

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 17:30 IST

