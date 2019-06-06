Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 123.57% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 41.71% in the December 2018 quarter
Ashish Polyplast standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Ashish Polyplast standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the March 2019 quarter
'He is three dimensional': Twitterati hails R Ashwin
Iyer plays it cool with fans on social media
-
Sales rise 76.84% to Rs 53.46 croreNet profit of Captain Polyplast rose 123.57% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 76.84% to Rs 53.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.91% to Rs 7.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.48% to Rs 145.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 121.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales53.4630.23 77 145.68121.93 19 OPM %12.5311.05 -12.2712.06 - PBDT5.002.38 110 11.6610.37 12 PBT4.501.88 139 9.868.39 18 NP3.131.40 124 7.205.50 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU