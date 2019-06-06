Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 123.57% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 76.84% to Rs 53.46 crore

Net profit of rose 123.57% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 76.84% to Rs 53.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.91% to Rs 7.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.48% to Rs 145.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 121.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

53.4630.23145.68121.9312.5311.0512.2712.065.002.3811.6610.374.501.889.868.393.131.407.205.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)