Bal Pharma consolidated net profit rises 74.60% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.46% to Rs 55.07 crore

Net profit of Bal Pharma rose 74.60% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.46% to Rs 55.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 410.53% to Rs 1.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.40% to Rs 225.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 211.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales55.0754.82 0 225.01211.48 6 OPM %11.138.04 -7.778.15 - PBDT1.622.96 -45 5.749.65 -41 PBT-0.761.20 PL -0.412.88 PL NP1.100.63 75 1.940.38 411

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 10:40 IST

