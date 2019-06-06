Bal Pharma consolidated net profit rises 74.60% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.35 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Board of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals approves fund raising up to USD 200 mn
Man tries to immolate self outside secretariat, detained
Nepal launches its first satellite from USA
Delhi: 6-year-old boy dead in firing at gym in Indrapuri
-
Sales rise 0.46% to Rs 55.07 croreNet profit of Bal Pharma rose 74.60% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.46% to Rs 55.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 410.53% to Rs 1.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.40% to Rs 225.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 211.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales55.0754.82 0 225.01211.48 6 OPM %11.138.04 -7.778.15 - PBDT1.622.96 -45 5.749.65 -41 PBT-0.761.20 PL -0.412.88 PL NP1.100.63 75 1.940.38 411
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU