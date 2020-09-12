Cat Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.21% to Rs 13.45 croreNet Loss of Cat Technologies reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.21% to Rs 13.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.4515.32 -12 OPM %-9.29-4.24 -PBDT-1.28-0.66 -94 PBT-1.36-0.82 -66 NP-1.36-0.82 -66
