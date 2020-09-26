CEAT board approves NCD issue

The tyre maker on Friday (25 September 2020) said that its board approved raising Rs 250 crore through issue of 2,500 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.Further, the board also authorized the finance and banking committee of the company to approve the further raising of funds upto Rs 250 crore (over and above the raising of funds of Rs 250 crore as mentioned above) through issuance of NCDs on private placement basis, in one or more tranches.
Separately, credit ratings agency India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has assigned IND AA rating with stable outlook for the company's proposed issue of NCDs of upto Rs 250 crore.
Ind-Ra affirmed its ratings on the company's long-term bank facilities worth Rs 2,491 crore at IND AA-Stable and commercial paper (CP) issue worth Rs 350 crore at IND A1+.
CEAT, the flagship company of RPG Enterprises, is a tyre manufacturer and has a strong presence in global markets.
The tyre manufacturer reported consolidated net loss of Rs 34.76 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 82.60 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 36.33% to Rs 1,126.46 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.
In the past one year, the stock has declined by 6.14% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex lost 3.12% during the same period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU