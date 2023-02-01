Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit declines 10.86% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 6.82% to Rs 141.19 croreNet profit of Central Depository Services (India) declined 10.86% to Rs 74.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 83.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.82% to Rs 141.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 151.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales141.19151.52 -7 OPM %59.9467.83 -PBDT104.27114.19 -9 PBT99.33111.04 -11 NP74.6483.73 -11
