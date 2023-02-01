Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit declines 10.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.82% to Rs 141.19 crore

Net profit of Central Depository Services (India) declined 10.86% to Rs 74.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 83.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.82% to Rs 141.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 151.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.141.19151.5259.9467.83104.27114.1999.33111.0474.6483.73

