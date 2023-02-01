JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 28.23% in the December 2022 quarter

Sensex rises 158 pts after roller coaster Budget day; Nifty below 17,650; Adani Enterprise slumps 28%
Business Standard

Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit declines 10.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 6.82% to Rs 141.19 crore

Net profit of Central Depository Services (India) declined 10.86% to Rs 74.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 83.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.82% to Rs 141.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 151.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales141.19151.52 -7 OPM %59.9467.83 -PBDT104.27114.19 -9 PBT99.33111.04 -11 NP74.6483.73 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 17:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU