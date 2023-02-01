MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 28.23% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 45.79% to Rs 262.40 croreNet profit of MAS Financial Services rose 28.23% to Rs 52.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.79% to Rs 262.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 179.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales262.40179.98 46 OPM %77.6079.44 -PBDT71.2355.67 28 PBT70.5355.19 28 NP52.1040.63 28
