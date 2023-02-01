JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 29.03% in the December 2022 quarter

Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit declines 10.86% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 28.23% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 45.79% to Rs 262.40 crore

Net profit of MAS Financial Services rose 28.23% to Rs 52.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.79% to Rs 262.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 179.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales262.40179.98 46 OPM %77.6079.44 -PBDT71.2355.67 28 PBT70.5355.19 28 NP52.1040.63 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 17:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU