Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 29.03% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals declined 29.03% to Rs 121.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 171.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.66% to Rs 1509.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1271.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

