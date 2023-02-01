Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 29.03% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 18.66% to Rs 1509.02 croreNet profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals declined 29.03% to Rs 121.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 171.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.66% to Rs 1509.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1271.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1509.021271.70 19 OPM %15.5819.01 -PBDT221.01256.72 -14 PBT154.50200.78 -23 NP121.92171.79 -29
