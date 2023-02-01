Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit declines 42.37% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 15.37% to Rs 15.75 crore

Net profit of Sanrhea Technical Textile declined 42.37% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.37% to Rs 15.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales15.7518.61 -15 OPM %8.8911.07 -PBDT1.201.94 -38 PBT0.901.71 -47 NP0.681.18 -42

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 17:21 IST

