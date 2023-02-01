Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit declines 42.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.37% to Rs 15.75 crore

Net profit of Sanrhea Technical Textile declined 42.37% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.37% to Rs 15.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.15.7518.618.8911.071.201.940.901.710.681.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)