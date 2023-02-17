Centre further reduces reserve price of wheat upto 31st March 2023

To check inflationary trend in food economy, the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) has decided to further reduce reserve price upto 31st March, 2023. The reserve price under Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) {OMSS (D)} has been fixed at Rs 2150/Qtl (Pan India) for wheat (FAQ) and Rs. 2125 Qtl (Pan India) for wheat (URS) of all crops including RMS 2023-24 for sale of wheat to private parties.

States may also be allowed to purchase wheat from FCI for their own scheme at above proposed reserve prices without participating in e-auction. Reduction in reserve price will help in reducing market price of wheat and wheat products for consumers.

