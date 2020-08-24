Centre Says There Should Be No Restrictions Imposed On Inter-State And Intra-State Movement Of Persons And Goods And Services

Centre has asked the States that there should be no restrictions imposed on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods and services during the present prevailing Unlock-3 guidelines.

Such restrictions are creating problems in inter-State movement of goods and services and are impacting the supply chain, resulting in disruption of economic activities and employment, besides affecting supply of goods and services.

