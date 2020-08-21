India's Medical Device Sector Has Crucial Role To Play In Improving Accessibility And Affordability Of Healthcare

The Medical device sector has a crucial role to play in improving accessibility and affordability of healthcare especially with regard to the availability of precision devices stated D V Sadananda Gowda , Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers during his inaugural address at the 12th MedTech Global Summit organized by the Confederation Of Indian Industries or CII. India must turn our attention to correct our high import dependence. Local pharmaceutical sector will become Atmanirbhar in a short period of 2-3 years, not only domestically but globally providing low cost and high-quality equipment and drugs. The Product Linked Investment schemes will attract cumulative investment of INR 78,000 crore and generate 250,000 in employment, with Med tech attracting at least 40,000 crore and employing 140,000 new employees. The government is committed to providing low cost, affordable health care to every citizen through PMJAY and Ayushman Bharat with both schemes significantly reducing out of pocket expenditure for our citizens.

