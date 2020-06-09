JUST IN
Board of Mid East Portfolio Management to consider preferential allotment of upto 20.30 lakh shares
JSG Leasing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of JSG Leasing reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.33% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.01 -100 0.260.30 -13 OPM %0-200.00 --65.3836.67 - PBDT0.01-0.02 LP -0.170.11 PL PBT0.01-0.02 LP -0.170.11 PL NP0.01-0.02 LP -0.170.08 PL

