Century Plyboards (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 65.13% to Rs 203.03 crore

Net loss of Century Plyboards (India) reported to Rs 11.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 40.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.13% to Rs 203.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 582.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.203.03582.28-0.2914.96-1.4779.08-17.1759.82-11.2540.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)