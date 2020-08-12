Century Plyboards (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit declines 32.09% in the March 2020 quarter
Century Plyboards says Cyclone Amphan damages factory shed
Volumes jump at Century Plyboards (India) Ltd counter
Volumes soar at Century Plyboards (India) Ltd counter
Century Plyboards says operations normalize at Kolkata unit
-
Sales decline 65.13% to Rs 203.03 croreNet loss of Century Plyboards (India) reported to Rs 11.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 40.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.13% to Rs 203.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 582.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales203.03582.28 -65 OPM %-0.2914.96 -PBDT-1.4779.08 PL PBT-17.1759.82 PL NP-11.2540.14 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU