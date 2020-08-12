Subros reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 87.11% to Rs 73.77 croreNet loss of Subros reported to Rs 24.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 41.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 87.11% to Rs 73.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 572.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales73.77572.24 -87 OPM %-40.489.59 -PBDT-33.6242.68 PL PBT-52.9221.15 PL NP-24.0241.50 PL
