Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit declines 2.74% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.98% to Rs 1053.72 crore

Net profit of Firstsource Solutions declined 2.74% to Rs 88.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 91.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8.98% to Rs 1053.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 966.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1053.72966.88 9 OPM %15.8317.14 -PBDT153.32150.83 2 PBT103.48106.90 -3 NP88.6891.18 -3

First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 14:29 IST

