Alps Motor Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.55 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Alps Motor Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.59 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Alps Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 59.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Norris Medicines reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Canopy Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Kavita Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 99.88% to Rs 0.09 croreNet Loss of Alps Motor Finance reported to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 99.88% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 97.58% to Rs 9.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 386.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.0975.69 -100 9.34386.54 -98 OPM %-4077.78-3.54 --88.12-1.08 - PBDT-3.55-2.58 -38 -8.01-3.64 -120 PBT-3.55-2.58 -38 -8.01-3.64 -120 NP-3.55-2.58 -38 -8.01-3.64 -120
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU