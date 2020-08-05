Cadila Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 49.54% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.20% to Rs 3549.30 crore

Net profit of Cadila Healthcare rose 49.54% to Rs 454.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 303.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.20% to Rs 3549.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3406.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3549.303406.2022.9718.55770.20565.50593.40393.90454.00303.60

