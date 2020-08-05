Cadila Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 49.54% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.20% to Rs 3549.30 croreNet profit of Cadila Healthcare rose 49.54% to Rs 454.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 303.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.20% to Rs 3549.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3406.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3549.303406.20 4 OPM %22.9718.55 -PBDT770.20565.50 36 PBT593.40393.90 51 NP454.00303.60 50
