Gammon Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 235.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.66% to Rs 105.44 crore

Net profit of Gammon Infrastructure Projects reported to Rs 235.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 82.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.66% to Rs 105.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 136.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 67.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 155.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.97% to Rs 367.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 496.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

