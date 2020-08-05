JUST IN
Asahi India Glass reports consolidated net loss of Rs 62.74 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 68.13% to Rs 227.06 crore

Net loss of Asahi India Glass reported to Rs 62.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 39.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.13% to Rs 227.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 712.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales227.06712.43 -68 OPM %-13.7817.32 -PBDT-67.2492.12 PL PBT-97.2959.47 PL NP-62.7439.78 PL

