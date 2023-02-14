Mercantile Ventures standalone net profit rises 13.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 60.97% to Rs 5.65 crore

Net profit of Mercantile Ventures rose 13.78% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.97% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.653.5113.4518.523.232.872.992.632.231.96

