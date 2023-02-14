Mercantile Ventures standalone net profit rises 13.78% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. standalone net profit rises 7.14% in the September 2022 quarter
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank revises MCLRs and RLLR
Mercantile Ventures consolidated net profit declines 41.22% in the September 2022 quarter
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 37.86% in the December 2022 quarter
Trio Mercantile & Trading reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 60.97% to Rs 5.65 croreNet profit of Mercantile Ventures rose 13.78% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.97% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.653.51 61 OPM %13.4518.52 -PBDT3.232.87 13 PBT2.992.63 14 NP2.231.96 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU