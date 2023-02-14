JUST IN
Mercantile Ventures standalone net profit rises 13.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 60.97% to Rs 5.65 crore

Net profit of Mercantile Ventures rose 13.78% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.97% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.653.51 61 OPM %13.4518.52 -PBDT3.232.87 13 PBT2.992.63 14 NP2.231.96 14

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:34 IST

