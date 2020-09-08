PVR Ltd slides nearly 3%

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1314.1, down 2.96% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 14.47% in last one year as compared to a 3.77% rally in NIFTY and a 14% fall in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1314.1, down 2.96% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 11417.5. The Sensex is at 38671.43, up 0.66%.PVR Ltd has gained around 16.67% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 22.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1653.6, down 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1305.35, down 2.97% on the day. PVR Ltd tumbled 14.47% in last one year as compared to a 3.77% rally in NIFTY and a 14% fall in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 247.47 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

