CESC Ventures consolidated net profit rises 2.65% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.83% to Rs 1192.43 croreNet profit of CESC Ventures rose 2.65% to Rs 9.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.83% to Rs 1192.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1095.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 64.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.77% to Rs 4578.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4369.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1192.431095.66 9 4578.424369.85 5 OPM %11.159.28 -10.388.87 - PBDT125.7580.12 57 409.29349.17 17 PBT66.9855.69 20 184.99254.02 -27 NP9.309.06 3 -3.3964.17 PL
