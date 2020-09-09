Yuranus Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.29 croreNet profit of Yuranus Infrastructure rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.290 0 OPM %-3.450 -PBDT0.030.01 200 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.020.01 100
