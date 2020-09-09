JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

KRBL receives revision in credit ratings from ICRA
Business Standard

Yuranus Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Yuranus Infrastructure rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.290 0 OPM %-3.450 -PBDT0.030.01 200 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.020.01 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 13:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU