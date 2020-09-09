Mafatlal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.59 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 84.99% to Rs 40.84 croreNet Loss of Mafatlal Industries reported to Rs 37.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 84.99% to Rs 40.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 272.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales40.84272.10 -85 OPM %-43.490.93 -PBDT-14.88-1.74 -755 PBT-19.40-5.89 -229 NP-37.59-5.20 -623
