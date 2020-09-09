Polyspin Exports standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 6.29% to Rs 40.24 crore

Net profit of Polyspin Exports declined 72.73% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.29% to Rs 40.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales40.2442.94 -6 OPM %1.766.59 -PBDT1.181.85 -36 PBT0.261.03 -75 NP0.180.66 -73

Wed, September 09 2020. 13:31 IST

