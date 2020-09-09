Polyspin Exports standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.29% to Rs 40.24 crore

Net profit of Polyspin Exports declined 72.73% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.29% to Rs 40.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.40.2442.941.766.591.181.850.261.030.180.66

