Polyspin Exports standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit declines 71.43% in the March 2020 quarter
Virus scare: Mumbai's Haji Ali, Mahim Dargahs closed for
Cyprus backs voluntary tracking app use to halt virus spread
Cyprus to bar most passenger flights over virus
Cyprus reports 2 coronavirus cases, all EU states now hit
-
Sales decline 6.29% to Rs 40.24 croreNet profit of Polyspin Exports declined 72.73% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.29% to Rs 40.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales40.2442.94 -6 OPM %1.766.59 -PBDT1.181.85 -36 PBT0.261.03 -75 NP0.180.66 -73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU