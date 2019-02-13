State Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 272, down 1.23% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.52% in last one year as compared to a 3.42% rally in NIFTY and a 6.84% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
State Bank of India dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 272, down 1.23% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 10860.15. The Sensex is at 36254.01, up 0.28%.State Bank of India has eased around 9.45% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 0.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27010.75, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 91.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 167.54 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 273.1, down 1.28% on the day. State Bank of India tumbled 1.52% in last one year as compared to a 3.42% rally in NIFTY and a 6.84% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU