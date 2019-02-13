Volumes spurt at Thyrocare Technologies Ltd counter

JUST IN
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 2.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17501 shares

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd, Bata India Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Bosch Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 February 2019.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd saw volume of 600.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67.97 lakh shares. The stock dropped 23.59% to Rs.25.75. Volumes stood at 58.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Bata India Ltd witnessed volume of 51.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.00 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.04% to Rs.1,262.55. Volumes stood at 12.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd registered volume of 17.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.72 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.87% to Rs.407.55. Volumes stood at 3.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Bosch Ltd witnessed volume of 72502 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12396 shares. The stock dropped 3.57% to Rs.17,927.75. Volumes stood at 12840 shares in the last session.

